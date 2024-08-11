Kiesza’s “I Go Dance” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

The #3 song on last week’s chart, Kiesza’s “I Go Dance” jumps to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase dance radio listing.

“I Go Dance” received 518 spins during the August 4-10 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 62.

Up five places, Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “HEAT” earns #2 on this week’s chart.

Lucas & Steve & Lawrent’s “End Of Time (featuring Jordan Shaw)” ascends two places to #3, while Armin van Buuren & David Guetta’s “In The Dark (featuring Aldae)” rockets eleven places to #4.

Up six places, TELYkast & xo.anne’s “Free” claims the #5 position.