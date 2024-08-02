in Music News

Chappell Roan’s “HOT TO GO!” Earns #1 Position On Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits Playlist

Chappell Roan’s infectious hit earns the coveted #1 position.

Chappell Roan has been a centerpiece of music industry buzzy in 2024, and her momentum is showing no signs of slowing down.

Befitting that buzz, Spotify has placed her “HOT TO GO!” in the #1 spot on its all-important Today’s Top Hits playlist.

“HOT TO GO!” follows “Good Luck, Babe!” as the second Chappell Roan to earn the pinnacle TTH position. It actually came out months prior to “Good Luck, Babe!” as part of Chappell’s 2023 “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album, but like so many songs from that album, ultimately caught fire over the past few months.

The balance of the Top 5 includes Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” (#2), Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” (#3), Charli XCX’s “Apple” (#4), and Benson Boone’s “Slow It Down” (#5).

