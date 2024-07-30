Morgan Wallen & ERNEST’s “COWGIRLS” Earns Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Morgan Wallen’s recent country radio #1 “COWGIRLS (featuring ERNEST)” is commencing its crossover run at pop radio, and numerous stations confirmed immediate support.

Picked up by 26 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, the song ranks as this week’s most added song.

Charli XCX’s “360” follows in second with 21 playlist adds, while an add count of 16 positions Meghan Trainor’s “Whoops” in third on the Mediabase pop add board.

The Kid LAROI’s “GIRLS” (15 adds, 4th-most) and Halsey’s “Lucky” (13 adds, 5th-most) close out this week’s Top 5.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Aja’s “Little Black Dress” (11 adds, 6th-most, tie), Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” (11 adds, 6th-most, tie), mgk & Jelly Roll’s “Lonely Road” (10 adds, 8th-most), LISA’s “ROCKSTAR” (9 adds, 9th-most), Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Pitbull, Ne-Yo & Afrojack’s “2 The Moon” (8 adds, 10th-most, tie).