Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” Officially Rises To #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” indeed reaches #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The song, which was #3 last week, received a format-leading ~16,754 spins during the July 21-27 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 513.

Down one place, Hozier’s “Too Sweet” earns #2 this week.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” falls one spot to #3, while Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” spends another week at #4. Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” concurrently stays in the #5 position on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart.