Angel Reese Slays In Pink Bikini In New Instagram Selfies

The WNBA All-Star wows in new Instagram story selfies.

Angel Reese wows in new Instagram selfie (Via @angelreese5)

Update: Angel Reese added to her Instagram story later Sunday, sharing two new photos. One finds the rookie WNBA sensation enjoying time in the pool, while the latter offers a full look at Reese (and her “legzzzzz”) in the pink bikini.

Those have been added to the below.

One week after becoming the first rookie to achieve a double-double in a WNBA All-Star game, Angel Reese is preparing to support Team USA as a spectator in Paris.

One the eve of the team’s first game, Reese delivered a pair of resonant additions to her Instagram stories.

The selfies find Reese looking characteristically stunning in a pink bikini. Reese has not yet shared the posts to her main story, but high like and comment counts would be expected should she make that move.

For now, fans can check out the photos on her story.

Angel Reese wows in new Instagram selfie (Via @angelreese5)

angel reesewnba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

