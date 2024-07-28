Angel Reese Slays In Pink Bikini In New Instagram Selfies

Update: Angel Reese added to her Instagram story later Sunday, sharing two new photos. One finds the rookie WNBA sensation enjoying time in the pool, while the latter offers a full look at Reese (and her “legzzzzz”) in the pink bikini.
Those have been added to the below.
One week after becoming the first rookie to achieve a double-double in a WNBA All-Star game, Angel Reese is preparing to support Team USA as a spectator in Paris.
One the eve of the team’s first game, Reese delivered a pair of resonant additions to her Instagram stories.
The selfies find Reese looking characteristically stunning in a pink bikini. Reese has not yet shared the posts to her main story, but high like and comment counts would be expected should she make that move.
Comments
Loading…