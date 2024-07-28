Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Earns 7th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart, 5th Atop Alternative

Although it cedes its pop radio throne this week, Hozier’s “Too Sweet” remains a multi-format #1. The smash spends a seventh week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing, while earning a fifth frame at #1 on the alternative chart.

— “Too Sweet” received ~5,964 spins during the July 21-27 tracking period (-140).

Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” stays at #2, and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” rises one spot to #3. Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” drops a place to #4, and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” stays at #5.

— “Too Sweet” meanwhile garnered ~2,787 alternative spins during the tracking week (-52).

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Craving” stays at #2, while Djo’s “End Of Beginning” spends another week at #3. Green Day’s “Dilemma” remains in the #4 position, and The Offspring’s “Make It All Right” jumps six places to #5.