in Music News

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Earns 7th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart, 5th Atop Alternative

“Too Sweet” remains a multi-format #1.

Hozier - Too Sweet video screenshot | By Ruth Medjber | Columbia

Although it cedes its pop radio throne this week, Hozier’s “Too Sweet” remains a multi-format #1. The smash spends a seventh week atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing, while earning a fifth frame at #1 on the alternative chart.

— “Too Sweet” received ~5,964 spins during the July 21-27 tracking period (-140).

Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” stays at #2, and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” rises one spot to #3. Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” drops a place to #4, and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” stays at #5.

— “Too Sweet” meanwhile garnered ~2,787 alternative spins during the tracking week (-52).

Twenty One Pilots’ “The Craving” stays at #2, while Djo’s “End Of Beginning” spends another week at #3. Green Day’s “Dilemma” remains in the #4 position, and The Offspring’s “Make It All Right” jumps six places to #5.

benson boonedjogreen dayhoziermorgan wallenpost malonesabrina carpenterteddy swimsthe offspringtoo sweettwenty one pilots

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Billie Eilish’s “LUNCH” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” Officially Rises To #1 On Pop Radio Chart