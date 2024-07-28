in Music News

Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “Love Bites” Officially Earns #1 On Dance Radio Chart

“Love Bites” rises to #1 on this week’s listing.

Nelly Furtado and Tove Lo - Love Bites video screenshot | Nelstar/21E

Dance radio has a new #1 song this week, and it comes from Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, and SG Lewis.

Their collaborative “Love Bites,” which was #3 on last week’s Mediabase dance radio chart, ascends to #1 on the latest listing.

“Love Bites” received ~554 spins during the July 21-27 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 120.

Bebe Rexha’s “Chase It” drops a spot to #2 this week, while Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” descends one level to #3. Kiesza’s “I Go Dance” rises two places to #4, and Becky Hill’s “Outside Of Love” ascends two levels to #5.

bebe rexhabecky hilldua lipakieszalove bitesnelly furtadosg lewistove lo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Jimin’s “Who” Earns #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song” Officially Ascends To #1 At Country Radio