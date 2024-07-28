Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo & SG Lewis’ “Love Bites” Officially Earns #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Dance radio has a new #1 song this week, and it comes from Nelly Furtado, Tove Lo, and SG Lewis.

Their collaborative “Love Bites,” which was #3 on last week’s Mediabase dance radio chart, ascends to #1 on the latest listing.

“Love Bites” received ~554 spins during the July 21-27 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 120.

Bebe Rexha’s “Chase It” drops a spot to #2 this week, while Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” descends one level to #3. Kiesza’s “I Go Dance” rises two places to #4, and Becky Hill’s “Outside Of Love” ascends two levels to #5.