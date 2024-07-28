in Music News

Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song” Officially Ascends To #1 At Country Radio

“A Bar Song” takes over the top spot at country radio.

A Bar Song video screenshot (EMPIRE)

Shaboozey’s multi-format sensation “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “A Bar Song” seizes the throne from Morgan Wallen’s “Cowgirls (featuring ERNEST).”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “A Bar Song” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the July 21-27 tracking period. It meanwhile takes #3 for audience, trailing Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)” and the aforementioned “Cowgirls.”

“Cowgirls” nonetheless drops to #2 on the overall chart, with “I Had Some Help” dropping a spot to #3.

Nate Smith’s “Bulletproof” and Drew Baldridge’s “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.

