Jimin’s “Who” Earns #4 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“Who” makes an opening-week splash on YouTube.

Jimin - Who video screenshot | BIGHIT MUSIC

“Who,” the focus track from Jimin’s new album “Muse,” unsurprisingly enjoyed a big first week on numerous platforms.

One such platform is YouTube, where the song’s official music video amassed 18.6 million views during the July 19-25 tracking period. The count yields a #4 debut on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, putting Jimin’s release behind only “Tauba Tauba,” “Chk Chk Boom,” and “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.”

With views from other eligible uploads included, “Who” posted a total tracking period YouTube count of 23.2 million. With that figure, the single earns #6 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

jiminwho

