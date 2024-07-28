in Music News

Billie Eilish’s “LUNCH” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

“LUNCH” makes the expected move into the Top 10.

Billie Eilish - LUNCH video screenshot (Interscope)

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Billie Eilish’s “LUNCH” joins the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up two places, the “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” single earns a new peak of #9 on the chart.

“LUNCH” received ~8,942 spins during the July 21-27 tracking period, marking a gain of 718 from last week’s mark.

“LUNCH,” which is the only new addition to the Top 10, is one of two Billie Eilish songs charting prominently at pop radio. Follow-up single “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” makes a move into the Top 15 this week.

