Kerry Washington Set To Chat, Clairo Booked To Perform on July 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

For the first time since the spring of 2023, Kerry Washington will appear for an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Washington will be the lead guest on the Wednesday, July 17 edition of the late-night talk show. That night’s “Fallon” will also feature a chat with Anthony Ramos.

Later, Clairo will hit the stage to deliver a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” listings follows:

Wednesday, July 10: Guests include Common & Pete Rock, Fabien Frankel & Ewan Mitchell, Keith Robinson and musical guest Common & Pete Rock ft. Posdnuos and Bilal. Show #1995

Thursday, July 11: Guests include Channing Tatum, Kevin Jonas and musical guest Phish. Show #1996

Friday, July 12: Guests include Emma Stone, Eva Longoria, Chappell Roan and musical guest Chappell Roan. (OAD 6/20/24)

Monday, July 15: Guests include Natalie Portman, Julio Torres and musical guest Pete Yorn. Show #1997

Tuesday, July 16: Guests include Rachel Maddow, Bobby Flay and comedian Orlando Leyba. Show #1998

Wednesday, July 17: Guests include Kerry Washington, Anthony Ramos and musical guest Clairo. Show #1999