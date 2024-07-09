in TV News

Hannah Berner Delivers Stand-Up On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The comedian closes Tuesday’s episode with stand-up.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1994 -- Pictured: Comedian Hannah Berner performs on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features appearances by two high-profile musicians, but it does not include a musical performance.

Instead, the show welcomes Hannah Berner to the stage for some stand-up comedy.

Berner’s set follows host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with DJ Khaled and Rita Ora.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” was to take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping. That “first look” at Tuesday’s episode follows:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1994 — Pictured: (l-r) Record producer DJ Khaled during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1994 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter Rita Ora during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

