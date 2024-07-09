Hannah Berner Delivers Stand-Up On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features appearances by two high-profile musicians, but it does not include a musical performance.

Instead, the show welcomes Hannah Berner to the stage for some stand-up comedy.

Berner’s set follows host Jimmy Fallon’s interviews with DJ Khaled and Rita Ora.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” was to take the air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping. That “first look” at Tuesday’s episode follows: