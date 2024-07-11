in TV News

Toni Breidinger Looks Beautiful In White On ESPYS Red Carpet (Special Look)

The stock car driver is one of the many noteworthy attendees at this year’s show.

Los Angeles, CA - July 11, 2024 - Dolby Theater: Toni Breidinger on the Step and Repeat for the 2024 ESPYS presented by Capital One. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / ESPN Images)

Less than one hour remains until the annual ESPYS ceremony, and big names from the worlds of sports and entertainment are making their way into the venue.

One noteworthy name spotted on the Dolby Theater red carpet is Toni Breidinger. The stock car driver wore a white dress for her arrival moment at the event. She looked unsurprisingly striking.

Serena Williams is hosting this year’s ceremony, which will air live on ESPN. In support of the event, the network shared photos from Breidinger’s time on the red carpet.

espystoni breidinger

