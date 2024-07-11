Toni Breidinger Looks Beautiful In White On ESPYS Red Carpet (Special Look)

Less than one hour remains until the annual ESPYS ceremony, and big names from the worlds of sports and entertainment are making their way into the venue.

One noteworthy name spotted on the Dolby Theater red carpet is Toni Breidinger. The stock car driver wore a white dress for her arrival moment at the event. She looked unsurprisingly striking.

Serena Williams is hosting this year’s ceremony, which will air live on ESPN. In support of the event, the network shared photos from Breidinger’s time on the red carpet.