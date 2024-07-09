Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

On the same day it ascended to #1 on the Global Spotify chart, Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” secures the most added honor at pop radio.

Already a hit at the format, the “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT” single receive pickups from another 17 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week.

With 15 adds each, Camila Cabello’s “HOT UPTOWN (featuring Drake)” and Dasha’s “Austin” tie for second place.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” and Teddy Swims’ “The Door” follow in a tie for fourth; each landed at 14 stations.

An add count of 12 slots Charli XCX’s “360” in sixth place, while The Kid LAROI’s “GIRLS” parlays an add count of 11 into seventh.

Gracie Abrams’ “Risk” and Coldplay’s “feelslikeimfallinginlove” tie for eighth with 10 adds, and Meghan Trainor’s “Whoops” takes tenth with 9 pickups.