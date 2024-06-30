Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” Reaches #1 At Rhythmic, Urban Radio

Last week, Tommy Richman’s “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” claimed #2 on the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart and #3 on the Mediabase urban radio listing. This week, it climbs to #1 on both listings.

— “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” tops the rhythmic chart thanks to the ~7,169 spins it received during the June 23-29 tracking period (+609).

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” last week’s leader, drops to #2 this week. Bryson Tiller’s “Whatever She Wants” holds at #3, while Kehlani’s “After Hours” ascends one level to #4.

Down one place, Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” settles for #5.

— “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” meanwhile leads urban with ~7,486 tracking period spins (+1,378).

“Not Like Us” falls one spot to #2, while “Like That” drops a place to #3. GloRilla’s “Yeah Glo!” stays in the #4 position, and Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (featuring Lil Yachty)” ascends one spot to #5.