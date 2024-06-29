Karol G’s “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Karol G’s “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” found an unsurprisingly mammoth opening week on YouTube, earning enough views to claim #1 on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.
The song’s official music video received 21,610,946 plays during the June 21-27 tracking period, which marked its first complete week in the market. The, which was the only tracking period view count to exceed 15 million, positions “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” as a dominant #1 on the chart.
With views from other eligible uploads included, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” received 30,736,541 total tracking period plays. The count results in a #2 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.
Comments
Loading…