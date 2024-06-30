in Runway

Jenn Lee Stunned At Miami Swim Week, Looking Amazing For Lybethras, Berry Beachy

The model and entertainment personality was utterly breathtaking at the 2024 event.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 30: A model walks the runway for the Lybethras fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on May 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

In today’s era of click and engagement bait, many play loose with terms like “stunning” and “breathtaking.” But both are absolutely warranted in the case of Jenn Lee, who wowed at Miami Swim Week, Powered By Art Hearts Fashion.

The model and entertainment personality looked incredible on the runway for Lybethras and Berry Beachy, showcasing her immense beauty and fantastic figure. The aesthetic commentary says nothing, of course, of her undeniable charisma on the runway.

Her presence helped propel the designers to standout status at the loaded Miami Swim Week event, while underscoring why she has become such a resonant face in the social and entertainment spaces.

Photos of her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Jenn Lee walks the runway for the Lybethras fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on May 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Jenn Lee walks the runway for the Lybethras fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on May 30, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Jenn Lee walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on June 01, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 01: Jenn Lee walks the runway for the Berry Beachy Swimwear fashion show during the Miami Swim Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion at M2 MIAMI on June 01, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

