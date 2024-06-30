Jenn Lee Stunned At Miami Swim Week, Looking Amazing For Lybethras, Berry Beachy

In today’s era of click and engagement bait, many play loose with terms like “stunning” and “breathtaking.” But both are absolutely warranted in the case of Jenn Lee, who wowed at Miami Swim Week, Powered By Art Hearts Fashion.

The model and entertainment personality looked incredible on the runway for Lybethras and Berry Beachy, showcasing her immense beauty and fantastic figure. The aesthetic commentary says nothing, of course, of her undeniable charisma on the runway.

Her presence helped propel the designers to standout status at the loaded Miami Swim Week event, while underscoring why she has become such a resonant face in the social and entertainment spaces.

Photos of her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Art Hearts Fashion and Designing The District.