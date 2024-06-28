Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker Set To Discuss “Descendants: The Rise Of Red” On July 2 “Good Morning America”

Ten days before the film’s Disney+ premiere, “Descendants: The Rise Of Red” stars Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker will appear on “Good Morning America.”

Indeed, ABC News confirms both for the July 2 edition of “GMA.” That morning’s episode will also feature Deals and Steals With Tory Johnson, a summer cooking segment with David Nayfeld, and GMA’s monthly book club pick.

Who else can you expect on upcoming “GMA” episodes? The complete lineup follows:

Monday, July 1— Fashion expert Kahlana Barfield Brown shares tennis-inspired summer fashions; the kickoff of a three-day series featuring Deals & Steals with products made in America with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; “GMA”’s must-have summer reading list; backyard BBQ ideas

Tuesday, July 2— Actresses Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker (Disney+’s “Descendants: The Rise of Red”); “GMA”’s July Book Club pick; summer cooking with chef David Nayfeld; day two of Deals & Steals featuring products made in America with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 3— Author Lauren Roberts (“Reckless”); a visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan; day three of Deals & Steals featuring products made in America with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; “GMA” contributor Becky Worley tests the best summer sunscreens

Thursday, July 4 – Content creator and cookbook author Carleigh Bodrug shares Fourth of July recipes; a visit to Haddonfield, New Jersey; a report on weight-loss medications and muscle loss; a report on the best holiday sales

Friday, July 5 – A visit to Pearland, Texas; “GMA” contributor Jess Sims reports on summer super soakers; a report on children and air tags; more Fourth of July sales; Dr. Karen Becker (“The Forever Dog Life”)

Saturday, July 6— Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson