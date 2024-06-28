Alix Earle, Livvy Dunne, Valkyrae, More Appear In The Kid LAROI’s “Girls” Music Video

The Kid LAROI dropped his new single “Girls” at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, while also releasing the accompanying music video.
Already certain to generate buzz as a new The Kid LAROI release, the video should generate particular waves due to its cast.
Pop culture sensation Alix Earle co-stars in the music video, while immensely popular names like Livvy Dunne, Valkyrae, Lily Chee, and Tianna Robillard make cameo appearances. With their own massive social followings, they are sure to bring a healthy dose of eyeballs to the new video.
Said video follows:
