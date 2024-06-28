in Music News, New Music

Alix Earle, Livvy Dunne, Valkyrae, More Appear In The Kid LAROI’s “Girls” Music Video

The music video launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday.

Alix Earle - The Kid Laroi's Girls music video | Columbia

The Kid LAROI dropped his new single “Girls” at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, while also releasing the accompanying music video.

Already certain to generate buzz as a new The Kid LAROI release, the video should generate particular waves due to its cast.

Pop culture sensation Alix Earle co-stars in the music video, while immensely popular names like Livvy Dunne, Valkyrae, Lily Chee, and Tianna Robillard make cameo appearances. With their own massive social followings, they are sure to bring a healthy dose of eyeballs to the new video.

Said video follows:

alix earlelily cheelivvy dunnethe kid laroiTianna robillardvalkyrae

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

“I Had Some Help” Pacing To Join “Fortnight” In Pop Radio’s Top 5, Giving Post Malone 2 Songs In Region