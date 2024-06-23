in Music News

Royel Otis’ “Murder On The Dancefloor” Cover Earns #1 On US Alternative Radio Chart

The cover makes an impressive rise to #1.

Royel Otis - Murder on the Dancefloor Like A Version cover | Triple J

First showcased as a “Like A Version” cover for Australia’s Triple J, Royel Otis’ rendition of Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor” ultimately caught fire at US radio. It ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase US alternative radio chart.

“Murder On The Dancefloor,” which rises two places to #1, received ~2,675 spins during the June 16-22 tracking period (+130).

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” rises two spots to #2, while Imagine Dragons’ “Eyes Closed” falls from #1 to #3. Green Day’s “Dilemma” drops two levels to #4, and Glass Animals’ “Creatures In Heaven” rises one place to #5 on this week’s chart.

