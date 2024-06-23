in Music News

Ashley Cooke’s “Your Place” Officially Secures #1 At Country Radio

“your place” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s country chart.

Ashley Cooke - your place video screenshot | Back Blocks/Big Loud

Ashley Cooke’s “your place” rises to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “your place” earns #1 based on its chart points. The song also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the June 17-23 tracking period, scoring ~9,173 spins (+1,758).

“Your place” meanwhile claimed second place for audience impressions, trailing Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” in that regard.

The Post-Morgan collaboration nonetheless appears at #2, with Morgan’s “Cowgirls (featuring ERNEST)” directly following at #3.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

