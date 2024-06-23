Ashley Cooke’s “Your Place” Officially Secures #1 At Country Radio

Ashley Cooke’s “your place” rises to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “your place” earns #1 based on its chart points. The song also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the June 17-23 tracking period, scoring ~9,173 spins (+1,758).
“Your place” meanwhile claimed second place for audience impressions, trailing Post Malone & Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” in that regard.
The Post-Morgan collaboration nonetheless appears at #2, with Morgan’s “Cowgirls (featuring ERNEST)” directly following at #3.
