Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” Officially Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Dance radio has a new #1 — and it’s “Padam Padam.”

Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam video screenshot | Liberation/BMG

After claiming #3 on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart, Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” ascends to #1 this week.

The Kylie Minogue song received ~525 spins during the July 23-29 tracking period, topping last week’s sum by 62.

Credited with ~468 spins (+62), Becky Hill & Lewis Thompson’s “Side Effects” rises two spots to #2.

TELYKast & Georgia Ku’s “You Got Me,” the leader on last week’s chart, settles for #3 this week. Loud Luxury & Two Friends’ “If Only I (featuring Bebe Rexha)” rises two places to #4, and Rita Ora’s “Praising You (featuring Fatboy Slim)” drops three spots to #5.

