Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” Officially Claims #1 On Country Radio Chart

Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.
Up one place from last week’s position, “NEED A FAVOR” takes over the top spot from Luke Combs’ “Fast Car.”
In addition to ruling for chart points, “NEED A FAVOR” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 23-29 tracking period. The song received ~9,117 spins (+443) and ~40.8 million audience impressions.
“Fast Car” falls to #2 this week, while Justin Moore & Priscilla Block’s “You, Me, And Whiskey” rises one position to #3.
Comments
Loading…