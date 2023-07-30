in Music News

Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” Officially Claims #1 On Country Radio Chart

“NEED A FAVOR” takes over the #1 spot at country radio.

Jelly Roll - NEED A FAVOR video screenshot | Stoney Creek

Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “NEED A FAVOR” takes over the top spot from Luke Combs’ “Fast Car.”

In addition to ruling for chart points, “NEED A FAVOR” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the July 23-29 tracking period. The song received ~9,117 spins (+443) and ~40.8 million audience impressions.

“Fast Car” falls to #2 this week, while Justin Moore & Priscilla Block’s “You, Me, And Whiskey” rises one position to #3.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

