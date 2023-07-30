in Music News

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Princess Diana” rises to #1 at rhythmic radio.

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj - Princess Diana | 10K/Capitol

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj’s “Princess Diana” secures its standing as the biggest song at rhythmic radio. The high-profile collaboration rises two places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

“Princess Diana” received ~6,120 spins during the July 23-29 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 566.

Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole),” last week’s #1 song, takes #2 this week.

SZA’s “Snooze” falls one place to #3, while Kaliii’s “Area Codes” ascends one place to #4.

Up one spot, Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor (featuring Cardi B)” earns #5.

