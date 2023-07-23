in Music News

Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” Again Returns To #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Earning 4th Week On Top

“Calm Down” makes yet another return to the top of the pop chart.

Rema and Selena Gomez - Calm Down video screenshot | Mavin Records/UMG

In early May, Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” reached #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart. The song spent two weeks in the #1 position, before ceding the throne to Miguel’s “Sure Thing.”

An enduring hit, “Calm Down” then returned to the #1 position for a single-week in early July, before Taylor Swift’s “Karma” took over for two weeks.

This week, “Calm Down” rises one place to return to the pinnacle position, securing a fourth total week on top — across three separate reigns.

“Calm Down” received ~15,413 spins during the July 16-22 tracking period, trailing last week’s sum by 137 but still ranking as the week’s best mark.

“Karma” falls to #2 this week, while “Sure Thing” holds at #3. Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” rises three spots to #4, and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” holds at #5.

