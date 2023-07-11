Doechii’s “What It Is (Block Boy)” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

After recently hitting #1 at rhythmic radio, Doechii’s “What It Is (Block Boy)” is aiming for a run at pop. Numerous stations are confirming their support for said run.

Picked up by 39 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, “What It Is” ranks as the format’s most added song.

The recipient of 31 new playlist, Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” follows as second-most added. P1Harmony’s “Jump” takes third on the Mediabase add board with 26 pop pickups.

Fourth place belongs to Dominic Fike’s “Mona Lisa,” which scored support from 24 new stations. Tomorrow x Together & Jonas Brothers’ “Do It Like That” lands in fifth place with 23 adds.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” (22 adds, 6th-most), David Kushner’s “Daylight” (20 adds, 7th-most), Metro Boomin, NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Swae Lee’s “Calling” (19 adds, 8th-most), Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” (17 adds, 9th-most), and Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” (14 adds, 10th-most).