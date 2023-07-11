Adley Rutschman’s Sister Josie Scores Twitter Buzz, New Instagram Followers After Home Run Derby

Although he ultimately suffered a first-round elimination against White Sox star Luis Robert Jr, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman made a big statement during Monday’s MLB Home Run Derby. Taking pitches from his father Randy, Rutschman scored an impressive 27 home runs — and delivered an absolutely electric bonus round after switching batting positions.

Randy and Adley were not, however, the only members of the family to command camera time — or make a favorable impression. The ESPN camera team showcased Adley’s mother Carol and sister Josie numerous times during the round, and Josie caught the particular of viewers.

Dozens of Tweets quickly emerged from clearly smitten viewers. Many more, meanwhile, headed over to her Instagram profile. In the time since the broadcast, Josie has added several thousand followers — and received an outpouring of comments on her most recent posts.

Rustchman has not yet added to her main feed, but her story does feature a selfie with her mom from the site of Monday’s Derby, a link to the official Orioles account’s recognition of Adley’s performance, and a selfie in an orange dress.

Other recent posts from Josie follow.