Tori Hubbard Shines At Miami Swim Week, Looking Stunning During Multiple Shows (Special Look)

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JULY 09: A model [Tori Hubbard] walks the runway for Olivia London Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week - The Shows)
Numerous models walked multiple shows at the recent Miami Swim Week, but few
stole shows as repeatedly as Tori Hubbard did.
The model, who already boasts over half a million social media followers, shined during her numerous runway stints this weekend. Her highlights included walks for Megan Mae as part of the Art Hearts Fashion celebration at the Fontainebleau and Olivia London, Viosa, Bade, and LM during Miami Swim Week – The Shows at SLS South Beach.
Following the event, publicity teams for Miami Swim Week (Savory for Art Hearts, TARA INK for The Shows) shared press photos. Tori Hubbard’s highlights follow.
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 08: A model walks the runway wearing Megan Mae Miami Swimwear during Miami Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 08, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 08: A model walks the runway wearing Megan Mae Miami Swimwear during Miami Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at Fontainebleau Hotel on July 08, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for Olivia London Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for Olivia London Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for Olivia London Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for Olivia London Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for Viosa Collection during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for Viosa Collection during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for Viosa Collection during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for Viosa Collection during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for Bádi Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for Bádi Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for Bádi Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for L M Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for L M Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for L M Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 09: A model walks the runway for L M Swimwear during Miami Swim Week The Shows at SLS South Beach on July 09, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week – The Shows)
badi lm Megan mae Olivia london swim week tori hubbard viosa
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
