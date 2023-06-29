in Music News, New Music

BTS Member Jung Kook Exudes Unique Charm On New Solo Single “Seven,” Due July 14

The BTS member will release a solo song in two weeks.

Jung Kook - SEVEN | BIGHIT MUSIC

The world is about to receive a new song from BTS member Jung Kook.

Entitled “Seven,” the solo single will arrive on Friday, July 14. Describing the newly announced single, BIGHIT Music notes calls “Seven” a “fun summer song that exudes Jung Kook’s unique charm. The song marks Jung Kook’s first official global solo debut, and he will show various new sides of him with the song and going forward.”

The announcement first came via the WeVerse platform.

The members of BTS recently celebrated their tenth anniversary as a group, releasing the song “Take Two” in recognition of the occasion.

btsjung kook

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Audrey Spiller Looks Beautiful In New Instagram Bikini Pictures, Makes Strong “Influencer To Watch” Case

Madison Pettis Offers “Red Flag Warning,” Looks Incredible In New Instagram Swimsuit Pictures