BTS Member Jung Kook Exudes Unique Charm On New Solo Single “Seven,” Due July 14

The world is about to receive a new song from BTS member Jung Kook.

Entitled “Seven,” the solo single will arrive on Friday, July 14. Describing the newly announced single, BIGHIT Music notes calls “Seven” a “fun summer song that exudes Jung Kook’s unique charm. The song marks Jung Kook’s first official global solo debut, and he will show various new sides of him with the song and going forward.”

The announcement first came via the WeVerse platform.

The members of BTS recently celebrated their tenth anniversary as a group, releasing the song “Take Two” in recognition of the occasion.