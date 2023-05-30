Billboard Hot 100: Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” Celebrates 8th Week As #1 Song In America

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” continues its run as the #1 song in America.

The song celebrates an eighth overall week atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which ranks songs based on a combination of sales, streaming, and radio activity. “Last Night” remains a force on all three fronts.

Its closest competition comes from Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers,” which rises one place to #2 this week. SZA’s “Kill Bill” rises one spot to #3, and Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” jumps two places to a new peak of #4.

Up three places, Toosii’s “Favorite Song” claims a new high of #5.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10, Bad Bunny’s “WHERE SHE GOES” makes its debut at #8.