RAYE & 070 Shake Scheduled To Perform On February 15 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Currently on a brief hiatus, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will return to original broadcasts during the week of February 13.

The lineup for upcoming episodes includes a very noteworthy performance.

According to CBS, RAYE and 070 Shake will take the stage to perform on Wednesday, February 15. They will surely perform their increasingly ubiquitous hit “Escapism.” on the broadcast.

As of press time, they are the only musical performers explicitly confirmed for this coming week’s “Colbert” episodes (a CBS is advertising a “special appearance” by Boyz II Men for the Valentine’s Day episode, but the nature of that appearance is unclear).

Complete listings follow:

Thursday, Feb. 9 (OAD: 1/23/23)

Nathan Lane

Sam Jay

Friday, Feb. 10 (OAD: 2/1/23)

Harrison Ford (1923 on Paramount+)

Performance by Vic Mensa

Monday, Feb. 13 *NEW*

John Oliver

Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain

Tuesday, Feb. 14 *NEW*

Sir Patrick Stewart (STAR TREK: PICARD on Paramount+)

Ke Huy Quan

Special appearance by Boyz II Men

Wednesday, Feb. 15 *NEW*

Jim Gaffigan

Jesse Williams

Performance by RAYE feat. 070 Shake

Thursday, Feb. 16 *NEW*

Rev. Al Sharpton

Jessica Williams