RAYE & 070 Shake Scheduled To Perform On February 15 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Currently on a brief hiatus, “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will return to original broadcasts during the week of February 13.
The lineup for upcoming episodes includes a very noteworthy performance.
According to CBS, RAYE and 070 Shake will take the stage to perform on Wednesday, February 15. They will surely perform their increasingly ubiquitous hit “Escapism.” on the broadcast.
As of press time, they are the only musical performers explicitly confirmed for this coming week’s “Colbert” episodes (a CBS is advertising a “special appearance” by Boyz II Men for the Valentine’s Day episode, but the nature of that appearance is unclear).
Complete listings follow:
Thursday, Feb. 9 (OAD: 1/23/23)
Nathan Lane
Sam Jay
Friday, Feb. 10 (OAD: 2/1/23)
Harrison Ford (1923 on Paramount+)
Performance by Vic Mensa
Monday, Feb. 13 *NEW*
John Oliver
Former White House chief of staff Ron Klain
Tuesday, Feb. 14 *NEW*
Sir Patrick Stewart (STAR TREK: PICARD on Paramount+)
Ke Huy Quan
Special appearance by Boyz II Men
Wednesday, Feb. 15 *NEW*
Jim Gaffigan
Jesse Williams
Performance by RAYE feat. 070 Shake
Thursday, Feb. 16 *NEW*
Rev. Al Sharpton
Jessica Williams
