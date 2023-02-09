in TV News

James Spader, Jay Hernandez, Samara Joy Confirmed For February 16 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The Best New Artist winner will perform on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0530 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor James Spader during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on September 9, 2016 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)

Before “The Blacklist” commences its final season, star James Spader will visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms Spader for the February 16 edition of the late-night talk show. Spader will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest; Jay Hernandez will also drop by for a chat with Jimmy.

Later, Samara Joy will deliver a musical performance. The artist just won two Grammy Awards, including the coveted Best New Artist trophy.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Thursday, February 9: Guests include Matthew McConaughey, Evangeline Lilly, Jorma Taccone and musical guest Lang Lang. Show #1796

Friday, February 10: Guests include Paul Rudd, Marc Maron and musical guest Kelela. Show #1797

Monday, February 13: Guests include Elizabeth Banks and Kelsey Grammer. Show #1798

Tuesday, February 14: Guests include Chip and Joanna Gaines and musical guest Amanda Shires & Jason Isbell. Show #1799

Wednesday, February 15: Guests include Liam Neeson, Jack Whitehall and musical guest Nate Smith. Show #1800

Thursday, February 16: Guests include James Spader, Jay Hernandez and musical guest Samara Joy. Show #1801

