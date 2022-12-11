in Music News

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

“Unholy” remains the biggest song at pop radio.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy video screenshot | UMG

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” extends its reign as pop radio’s biggest song. The blockbuster collaboration secures a fourth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart.

“Unholy” received ~18,098 spins during the December 4-10 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 157, it keeps “Unholy” ahead of the pack.

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” again the #2 song, registered ~16,640 spins (+1,116).

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” stays at #3 on this week’s chart, as Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” spends another week in the #4 position. Up one spot, The Weeknd’s “Die For You” takes #5.

bebe rexhadavid guettadie for youkim petrasnicki minajsam smithTaylor Swiftthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” Makes Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” Spends 3rd Week As #1 Song On Hot Adult Contemporary Radio Chart