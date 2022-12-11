Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” Celebrates 4th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ “Unholy” extends its reign as pop radio’s biggest song. The blockbuster collaboration secures a fourth week at #1 on the Mediabase pop chart.
“Unholy” received ~18,098 spins during the December 4-10 tracking period. Although the count trails last week’s mark by 157, it keeps “Unholy” ahead of the pack.
Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” again the #2 song, registered ~16,640 spins (+1,116).
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” stays at #3 on this week’s chart, as Nicki Minaj’s “Super Freaky Girl” spends another week in the #4 position. Up one spot, The Weeknd’s “Die For You” takes #5.
