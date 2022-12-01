MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- "2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" -- Pictured: Lea Michelle as Fanny Brice from "Funny Girl"-- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)
Currently on hiatus, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return to original production on December 5.
That night’s episode will provide a considerable showcase for Lea Michele.
The “Funny Girl” Broadway star will appear for both an interview and musical performance on the broadcast. Janelle James will also appear on the December 5 “Seth.”
Other upcoming guests include Chris Hayes (December 6), Charlotte Nicdao (December 6), Jesse Eisenberg (December 7), and Meghann Fahy (December 7).
As a reminder, all “Late Night With Seth Meyers” listings are subject to change.
late nightlea michelenbcseth meyers
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Lea Michele Scheduled For Interview, Performance On December 5 “Late Night With Seth Meyers” – KDRM Radio
Loading…