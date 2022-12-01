Lea Michele Scheduled For Interview, Performance On December 5 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Currently on hiatus, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return to original production on December 5.

That night’s episode will provide a considerable showcase for Lea Michele.

The “Funny Girl” Broadway star will appear for both an interview and musical performance on the broadcast. Janelle James will also appear on the December 5 “Seth.”

Other upcoming guests include Chris Hayes (December 6), Charlotte Nicdao (December 6), Jesse Eisenberg (December 7), and Meghann Fahy (December 7).

As a reminder, all “Late Night With Seth Meyers” listings are subject to change.