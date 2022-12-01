in TV News

Lea Michele Scheduled For Interview, Performance On December 5 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

The “Funny Girl” star will appear on “Seth.”

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- "2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade" -- Pictured: Lea Michelle as Fanny Brice from "Funny Girl"-- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/NBC)

Currently on hiatus, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return to original production on December 5.

That night’s episode will provide a considerable showcase for Lea Michele.

The “Funny Girl” Broadway star will appear for both an interview and musical performance on the broadcast. Janelle James will also appear on the December 5 “Seth.”

Other upcoming guests include Chris Hayes (December 6), Charlotte Nicdao (December 6), Jesse Eisenberg (December 7), and Meghann Fahy (December 7).

As a reminder, all “Late Night With Seth Meyers” listings are subject to change.

late nightlea michelenbcseth meyers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

Chloe Grace Moretz, Glen Powell, Renee Rapp Appear On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)