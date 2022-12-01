in Music News

Grammys Betting Odds: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Favored For Song Of The Year; Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Also In Mix

“Easy On Me,” “All Too Well,” and “As It Was” have the strongest odds.

Adele - Easy On Me video screen | Columbia Records

Recognizing Adele’s history of success the Grammys and the significant impact and visibility of the single, oddsmakers are presently favoring her “Easy On Me” to win Song of the Year.

BetUS currently lists the smash as a +150 favorite for the songwriting award. For those unfamiliar, odds of +150 mean that a $100 bet on the song would win $150 should it prove successful at the February 5 ceremony.

Granted, its odds are not massively long at this point. Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” is fairly close with +250 odds (bet $100 to win $250) and Harry Styles’ megahit “As It Was” narrowly follows the Swift song at +300 (bet $100 to win $300).

Prospects for the other nominees are rated as follows:

Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” +850
Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” +1000
Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” +1200
Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” +1500
GAYLE’s “abcdefu” +2500
DJ Khaled’s “God Did (featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Friday)” +3300
Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” +4000

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

