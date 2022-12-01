Grammys Betting Odds: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Favored For Song Of The Year; Taylor Swift, Harry Styles Also In Mix

Recognizing Adele’s history of success the Grammys and the significant impact and visibility of the single, oddsmakers are presently favoring her “Easy On Me” to win Song of the Year.

BetUS currently lists the smash as a +150 favorite for the songwriting award. For those unfamiliar, odds of +150 mean that a $100 bet on the song would win $150 should it prove successful at the February 5 ceremony.

Granted, its odds are not massively long at this point. Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” is fairly close with +250 odds (bet $100 to win $250) and Harry Styles’ megahit “As It Was” narrowly follows the Swift song at +300 (bet $100 to win $300).

Prospects for the other nominees are rated as follows:

Beyonce’s “BREAK MY SOUL” +850

Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” +1000

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” +1200

Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5” +1500

GAYLE’s “abcdefu” +2500

DJ Khaled’s “God Did (featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Friday)” +3300

Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” +4000