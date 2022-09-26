Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me” Makes Top 40 At Pop Radio; Demi Lovato’s “29” Enters Top 50

The Mediabase pop radio chart is once again light on moves, with only two songs officially debuting on the listing.

As previously reported, Lil Nas X’s “STAR WALKIN'” arrives at #30. The only other addition to the chart is Lewis Capaldi’s “Forget Me.”

Below last week’s chart at #44, the Capaldi single joins this week’s Top 40 at #33. “Forget Me” received 1,329 spins during the September 18-24 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 763.

— As “Forget Me” debuts on the chart, Demi Lovato’s “29” makes a move just below. The song earns a Top 50 position this week, rising two places to rank as the Mediabase pop panel’s #50 song.

“29” received 346 tracking week spins (+74).