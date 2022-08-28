in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Vegas” officially make the Top 10 on this week’s pop chart.

Doja Cat - Vegas video screenshot | RCA/SME

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” continues its ascent at pop radio, formally entering the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Played ~8,693 times during the August 21-27 tracking period, “Vegas” rises one spot to #10. The spin count reflects a strong week-over-week gain of 1,183.

“Vegas,” the only new addition to this week’s Top 10, appears on the soundtrack to “Elvis.” It continues the artist’s hot streak at radio; every official single from her recent “Planet Her” album entered the Top 10 at pop radio, and three reached #1.

