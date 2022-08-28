Doja Cat’s “Vegas” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Doja Cat’s “Vegas” continues its ascent at pop radio, formally entering the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Played ~8,693 times during the August 21-27 tracking period, “Vegas” rises one spot to #10. The spin count reflects a strong week-over-week gain of 1,183.
“Vegas,” the only new addition to this week’s Top 10, appears on the soundtrack to “Elvis.” It continues the artist’s hot streak at radio; every official single from her recent “Planet Her” album entered the Top 10 at pop radio, and three reached #1.
