Ratings: “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Draws Most Viewers Since June For Demi Lovato, Martin Short, Juno Temple Episode

Night three of the Demi Lovato takeover drew a sizable audience.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1702 -- Pictured: Musical guest Demi Lovato performs on Thursday, August 18, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To celebrate the release of her new album, Demi Lovato participated in a three-night “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” takeover. Airing August 18, the final chapter fared especially well from a viewership standpoint.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, the episode drew 1.512 million viewers. With that number, the episode ranked as the most-watched “Tonight Show” since June 24, 2022.

Although “The Tonight Show” had eclipsed the demo number more recently, the episode’s adults 18-49 audience figure of 302K was also well above average for the show’s summer broadcasts.

Cynics will note that the August 18 “Fallon” faced lesser-than-usual competition, as CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was in re-runs. The counter is that other summer 2022 “Fallon” episodes aired against either re-runs of “Colbert” or fellow late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” — and failed to eclipse the 1.5 million viewer mark.

In addition to a performance from Demi Lovato, the August 18 “Fallon” featured appearances by Martin Short and Juno Temple.

