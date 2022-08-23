Ratings: “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Draws Most Viewers Since June For Demi Lovato, Martin Short, Juno Temple Episode

To celebrate the release of her new album, Demi Lovato participated in a three-night “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” takeover. Airing August 18, the final chapter fared especially well from a viewership standpoint.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, the episode drew 1.512 million viewers. With that number, the episode ranked as the most-watched “Tonight Show” since June 24, 2022.

Although “The Tonight Show” had eclipsed the demo number more recently, the episode’s adults 18-49 audience figure of 302K was also well above average for the show’s summer broadcasts.

Cynics will note that the August 18 “Fallon” faced lesser-than-usual competition, as CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” was in re-runs. The counter is that other summer 2022 “Fallon” episodes aired against either re-runs of “Colbert” or fellow late-night talk show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” — and failed to eclipse the 1.5 million viewer mark.

In addition to a performance from Demi Lovato, the August 18 “Fallon” featured appearances by Martin Short and Juno Temple.