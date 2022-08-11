in TV News

Natalia Dyer Joins Guest Co-Host Megan Thee Stallion On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

The “Stranger Things” star appears for a chat, while Megan Thee Stallion serves as guest host.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1698 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Natalia Dyer during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday, August 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes its latest week of originals with a very exciting Thursday night lineup.

Natalia Dyer appears as an interview guest, keeping up the show’s streak of featuring “Stranger Things” cast members each week.

Dyer does not, however, simply chat with host Jimmy Fallon on the episode. She also speaks with Megan Thee Stallion, who appears as the episode’s co-host.

Megan appears in numerous other segments, including the monologue, “Thank-You Notes,” and a game of “Hip Hop Mad Lib Karaoke.” Thursday’s episode closes with a performance by Montell Fish.

Ahead of the broadcast at 11:35PM ET/PT, NBC shared photos from the taping:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1698 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Natalia Dyer during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday, August 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1698 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Natalia Dyer during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday, August 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1698 — Pictured: (l-r) Guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1698 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion during Thank You Notes on Thursday, August 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1698 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion during Thank You Notes on Thursday, August 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1698 — Pictured: (l-r) Guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion and host Jimmy Fallon during “Hip Hop Mad Lib Karaoke” on Thursday, August 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1698 — Pictured: (l-r) Guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion with her dog 4oe during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1698 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Natalia Dyer during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday, August 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1698 — Pictured: (l-r) Guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, August 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1698 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion during the monologue on Thursday, August 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

