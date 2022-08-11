Natalia Dyer Joins Guest Co-Host Megan Thee Stallion On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look)

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes its latest week of originals with a very exciting Thursday night lineup.

Natalia Dyer appears as an interview guest, keeping up the show’s streak of featuring “Stranger Things” cast members each week.

Dyer does not, however, simply chat with host Jimmy Fallon on the episode. She also speaks with Megan Thee Stallion, who appears as the episode’s co-host.

Megan appears in numerous other segments, including the monologue, “Thank-You Notes,” and a game of “Hip Hop Mad Lib Karaoke.” Thursday’s episode closes with a performance by Montell Fish.

Ahead of the broadcast at 11:35PM ET/PT, NBC shared photos from the taping: