THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1698 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Natalia Dyer during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon and guest co-host Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday, August 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” closes its latest week of originals with a very exciting Thursday night lineup.
Natalia Dyer appears as an interview guest, keeping up the show’s streak of featuring “Stranger Things” cast members each week.
Dyer does not, however, simply chat with host Jimmy Fallon on the episode. She also speaks with Megan Thee Stallion, who appears as the episode’s co-host.
Megan appears in numerous other segments, including the monologue, “Thank-You Notes,” and a game of “Hip Hop Mad Lib Karaoke.” Thursday’s episode closes with a performance by Montell Fish.
Ahead of the broadcast at 11:35PM ET/PT, NBC shared photos from the taping:
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Natalia Dyer Joins Guest Co-Host Megan Thee Stallion On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (Early Look) – KDRM Radio
Loading…