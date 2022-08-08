in Music News

Songs By Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop, TXT & Iann Dior, Cardi B, Kanye & Lil Durk, Tai Verdes Earn Top 50 Rankings At Pop Radio

“Bad Decisions,” “Valley Of Lies,” “Hot Ish,” and “sheluveme” move into the Top 50.

Benny Blanco, BTS & Snoop Dogg’s “Bad Decisions,” Tomorrow x Together’s “Valley Of Lies (featuring iann Dior),” Cardi B’s “Hot Ish (featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk),” and Tai Verdes’ “sheluvme” officially earn Top 50 rankings at pop radio.

Despite not launching until late in the July 31-August 6 tracking period, “Bad Decisions” amassed 388 spins. The count yields a #43 Mediabase pop panel ranking.

Up fifteen places from last week, “Valley Of Lies” earns #45 with 354 tracking period plays (+222).

“Hot Ish,” the radio-friendly label for “Hot Sh*t,” rises three spots to #48. The collaboration garnered 247 spins (-4).

A two-place rise concurrently brings “sheluvme” to #50; the Tai Verdes track posted a tracking period play count of 230 (-11).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

