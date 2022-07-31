Kylee Pulmano Looks Amazing In Recent Instagram Swimsuit Pictures, Enjoys Big Gain In Followers

Kylee Pulmano’s Instagram follower count has been surging in recent weeks, and it is easy to see why. The influencer has been routinely sharing some of her most stunning pictures yet.

Several of the recent posts feature Kylee looking gorgeous in bikinis and/or one piece swimsuits. Although she generally hides her like counts, the comment levels and follower increases provide pretty clear evidence that the content is resonating.

Outfit tags on the posts included brands like BoutineLA, City Beach, and Kaiami Swim.

SocialBlade reports that the influencer has increased her follower count by 54% over the past month; she formally surpassed the 50K mark Sunday.

Assuming she maintains her trend of sharing noteworthy pictures with frequency, Kylee’s follower count — and influencer footprint — should only grow in the weeks and months ahead.

Some of her most striking recent posts follow.