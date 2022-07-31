in Hot On Social

Kylee Pulmano Looks Amazing In Recent Instagram Swimsuit Pictures, Enjoys Big Gain In Followers

The influencer’s follower count recently surpassed the 50K mark.

Kylee Pulmano rocks swimsuit in recent Instagram picture (Via @kyleepulmano)

Kylee Pulmano’s Instagram follower count has been surging in recent weeks, and it is easy to see why. The influencer has been routinely sharing some of her most stunning pictures yet.

Several of the recent posts feature Kylee looking gorgeous in bikinis and/or one piece swimsuits. Although she generally hides her like counts, the comment levels and follower increases provide pretty clear evidence that the content is resonating.

Outfit tags on the posts included brands like BoutineLA, City Beach, and Kaiami Swim.

SocialBlade reports that the influencer has increased her follower count by 54% over the past month; she formally surpassed the 50K mark Sunday.

Assuming she maintains her trend of sharing noteworthy pictures with frequency, Kylee’s follower count — and influencer footprint — should only grow in the weeks and months ahead.

Some of her most striking recent posts follow.

Kylee pulmano

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

