in TV News

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne Walks Red Carpet At 2022 ESPYS Award Ceremony (Special Look)

The LSU Gymnast and social media sensation attended Wednesday’s ESPYS.

THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE - ÒThe 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital OneÓ is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ABC) OLIVIA DUNNE

The 2022 ESPYS award ceremony played host to big names from the worlds of sports and pop culture. In some cases, the attendees check both boxes.

Such is the case for Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, the talented LSU Gymnast who is also an immensely successful model and social media influencer. Dunne looked characteristically gorgeous on the red carpet for the event, which took place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Wednesday.

NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry hosted the event, which began airing on ABC at 8PM ET.

In conjunction with the broadcast, ABC shared photos from Dunne’s time on the ESPYS red carpet.

THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE – ÒThe 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital OneÓ is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ABC)
OLIVIA DUNNE
THE 2022 ESPYS PRESENTED BY CAPITAL ONE – ÒThe 2022 ESPYS Presented by Capital OneÓ is hosted by NBA superstar Stephen Curry. The ESPYS broadcasted live on ABC Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET/PT from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (ABC)
OLIVIA DUNNE

abcespyslivvy dunne

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Loading…

FLETCHER’s “Becky’s So Hot” Rockets Into Top 3 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Steph Curry Hosts As Golden State Warriors Win Big At 2022 ESPYS; Full Winners List