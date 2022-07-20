Olivia “Livvy” Dunne Walks Red Carpet At 2022 ESPYS Award Ceremony (Special Look)

The 2022 ESPYS award ceremony played host to big names from the worlds of sports and pop culture. In some cases, the attendees check both boxes.

Such is the case for Olivia “Livvy” Dunne, the talented LSU Gymnast who is also an immensely successful model and social media influencer. Dunne looked characteristically gorgeous on the red carpet for the event, which took place at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Wednesday.

NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry hosted the event, which began airing on ABC at 8PM ET.

In conjunction with the broadcast, ABC shared photos from Dunne’s time on the ESPYS red carpet.