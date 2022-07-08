in TV News

Tomorrow x Together, 5SOS, Ashanti, OneRepublic Confirmed For “Good Morning America” Performances

ABC just announced musical guests for this week’s “Good Morning America” episodes.

Tomorrow x Together - Press Photo courtesy of BIGHIT Music and Full Coverage

ABC will air original installments of “Good Morning America” each day from Monday to Saturday this coming week, and four will feature noteworthy musical performances.

Tomorrow x Together will perform on the Monday, July 11 episode, while 5 Seconds of Summer will deliver a performance on July 12. Ashanti will bring music to the July 13 edition of “GMA,” and OneRepublic will play the July 15 installment as part of the show’s “Summer Concert Series.”

A complete look at listings follows; all are subject to change.

Monday, July 11 – Reality TV star and podcaster Kristin Cavallari (“Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen”); author Erika Sanchez (“Crying in the Bathroom”); a performance by Tomorrow x Together

Tuesday, July 12 – Comedian, author and actress Pheobe Robinson (“Everything’s Trash”); actress Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”); author David Baldacci (“The 6:20 Man”); YouTuber Milad Mirg; a performance by 5 Seconds of Summer

Wednesday, July 13 – A performance by Ashanti

Thursday, July 14 – Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, July 15 – Actor Michael Cera (“Paws of Fury”); GMA summer concert series continues with a performance by OneRepublic

Saturday, July 16 – Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; Better Homes & Gardens beauty and fashion director Erica Metzger; behind the scenes with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas at her new NYC restaurant; ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent Rebecca Jarvis (“Crazy Rich Ancients”)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

