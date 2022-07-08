CAAMP, Hot Milk, Sean Paul & Gwen Stefani, Demi Lovato Booked For “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performances

While CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will remain in re-runs during the week of July 11, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will air originals on the first four nights.

Each will feature a musical performance.

CAAMP will play the July 11 broadcast, and Hot Milk will perform on July 12.

Sean Paul will perform with Gwen Stefani on July 13, and Demi Lovato will appear as both the lead interview and musical guest on July 14.

A complete look at listings follows (all are subject to change):

Monday, July 11 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson

1. Elizabeth Banks (“Press Your Luck”) 2. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia (“The Bachelorette”) 3. Musical Guests CAAMP

Tuesday, July 12 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson

1. Steven Yeun (“Nope”) 2. Wiz Khalifa (“Multiverse”) 3. Musical Guests Hot Milk

Wednesday, July 13 – Guest Host Anthony Anderson

1. Billy Bob Thornton (“The Gray Man”) 2. Marcus Scribner (“grown-ish”) 3. Musical Guests Sean Paul ft. Gwen Stefani

Thursday, July 14 – Guest Host Mark Rober

1. Demi Lovato (“Holy Fvck”) 2. Science Bob Pflugfelder 3. Musical Guest Demi Lovato

Friday, July 15

TBD