Weezer’s “A Little Bit Of Love” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

Weezers’ “A Little Bit Of Love,” the #2 song on last week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart, rises to #1 this week.

The single received ~2,565 spins during the June 5-11 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 166.

After a multi-week reign, Bob Moses’ “Love Brand New” falls to #2 this week. BoyWithUke’s “Toxic” concurrently rises one spot to #3 on the chart.

The Lumineers’ “Where We Are” also advances one place, in its case moving from #5 to #4. Down two places, The Black Keys’ “Wild Child” settles for #5 on the new Mediabase alternative chart.