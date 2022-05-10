Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” Also Claims Most Added Honor At Pop Radio

Like it does at the hot adult contemporary format, Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” secures this week’s most added honor at pop radio.

“Hold My Hand” landed at 63 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s official impact.

Khalid’s “Skyline,” which won support from 48 new stations, takes second place on the Mediabase pop add board.

With 31 adds each, Ava Max’s “Maybe You’re The Problem” and AleXa’s “American Song Contest”-winning single “Wonderland” tie for third. Nicky Youre & dazy’s “Sunroof,” a new option for 29 stations, takes fifth place.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Justin Bieber’s “Honest (featuring Don Toliver)” (18 adds, 6th-most), Leah Kate’s “10 Things I Hate About You” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), Ed Sheeran’s “2step (featuring Lil Baby)” (15 adds, 7th-most, tie), Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott’s “Where Are You Now” (14 adds, 9th-most), and Sam Smith’s “Love Me More” (13 adds, 10th-most).