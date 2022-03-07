Grammy Awards Betting Odds: Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” Ranks As Song Of Year Favorite

Her personal and emotional songwriting style played a massive role in her breakout 2021. Oddsmakers believe it will also earn Olivia Rodrigo a Song of the Year Grammy.

According to new Grammy Awards betting odds from BetOnline, Rodrigo’s breakthrough hit “drivers license” ranks as the favorite for Song of the Year. As of press time, the song ranks as a -200 favorite (risk $200 to win $100).

Although not quite as sizable as her Best New Artist odds, a -200 line is impressive for a 10-song race that includes numerous critical and commercial darlings.

To put it simply, oddsmakers feel good about Rodrigo’s chances.

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” which has odds of +400 (risk $100 to win $400), is seen as next-most likely. Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” is the #3 pick.

The full list of Song of the Year odds follows; the show takes place April 3 in Las Vegas.

drivers license -200

Happier Than Ever +400

Leave The Door Open +450

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) +1000

Kiss Me More +1600

Fight For You +2000

Peaches +3300

Bad Habits +3300

A Beautiful Noise +4000

Right On Time +4000