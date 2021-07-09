in Music News, New Music

Loren Gray Releases Infectious New Single “Piece Of Work,” Video Premiering At Noon ET Friday

Loren Gray just released her new single.

Loren Gray - Piece of Work cover | Shot By Markus Klinko (@klinkostudio)

In a social media post about her new single “Piece Of Work,” Loren Gray noted that it was the first time she has been able to share her own vision. If this outstanding song is indeed a window into her artistic identity, then Gray is en route to making a major, lasting impact on pop music.

Buoyed by her most commanding performance yet, the ridiculously catchy new song stands out in one of the most crowded release weeks of the year.

Gray’s past releases have generally been solid — and all offered a window into her substantial potential. None, however, felt this fully realized. None, however, felt this immediately resonant.

“Piece Of Work” makes its clear that “pop superstar” is a probable, not simply possible, outcome for the talented entertainer.

The audio launched on digital platforms at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. The video will premiere at YouTube at 12PM ET/9AM ET later Friday.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

