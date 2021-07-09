Loren Gray Releases Infectious New Single “Piece Of Work,” Video Premiering At Noon ET Friday

In a social media post about her new single “Piece Of Work,” Loren Gray noted that it was the first time she has been able to share her own vision. If this outstanding song is indeed a window into her artistic identity, then Gray is en route to making a major, lasting impact on pop music.

Buoyed by her most commanding performance yet, the ridiculously catchy new song stands out in one of the most crowded release weeks of the year.

Gray’s past releases have generally been solid — and all offered a window into her substantial potential. None, however, felt this fully realized. None, however, felt this immediately resonant.

“Piece Of Work” makes its clear that “pop superstar” is a probable, not simply possible, outcome for the talented entertainer.

The audio launched on digital platforms at midnight late Thursday/early Friday. The video will premiere at YouTube at 12PM ET/9AM ET later Friday.