in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” Projected For 11-14K Opening Week US Sales, 150-170K Total US Units

“Dawn FM” launched this past Friday.

The Weeknd - Dawn FM cover by Matilda Finn, courtesy of Republic Records Press

Marking one of 2022’s first major releases, The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” officially launched this past Friday, January 7.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to sell 11-14K digital US copies during its inaugural tracking week. With units from track sales and streams included, the album should generate 150-170K in total US units.

The album has found early success on Spotify, while tracks “Sacrifice” and “I Heard You’re Married” have been receiving noteworthy radio airplay.

In terms of proper studio releases, “Dawn FM” is the follow-up to “After Hours.” The immensely successful album debuted at #1 with 275K US sales and 444K total US units.

dawn fmthe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Grabs 6th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, Extends Hot Adult Contemporary Reign To 8 Weeks

Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Earns 8th Week As #1 Song In America, “Heat Waves,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Top 5