The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” Projected For 11-14K Opening Week US Sales, 150-170K Total US Units

Marking one of 2022’s first major releases, The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” officially launched this past Friday, January 7.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album is projected to sell 11-14K digital US copies during its inaugural tracking week. With units from track sales and streams included, the album should generate 150-170K in total US units.

The album has found early success on Spotify, while tracks “Sacrifice” and “I Heard You’re Married” have been receiving noteworthy radio airplay.

In terms of proper studio releases, “Dawn FM” is the follow-up to “After Hours.” The immensely successful album debuted at #1 with 275K US sales and 444K total US units.