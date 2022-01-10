Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Earns 8th Week As #1 Song In America, “Heat Waves,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Top 5

With the holiday season officially in the rear view, current hits are reclaiming their dominance on the Billboard Hot 100.

Adele’s “Easy On Me,” for example, rises one spot to #1 on this week’s edition of the all-genre chart. The smash, which has been a strong performer on the radio, sales, and streaming fronts, secures an eighth non-consecutive week at #1.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” rises four spots to #2 this week, while Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” and the “Encanto” hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” vault into the Top 5. The former rises four spots to #3, while the latter ascends forty-five places to #5. They bookend Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” which rises five spots to #4.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10: Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” vaults into the region with a thirteen-place ascent to #7, while Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” rises six places to a new high of #10.