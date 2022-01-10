in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Adele’s “Easy On Me” Earns 8th Week As #1 Song In America, “Heat Waves,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” Top 5

“Easy On Me” returns to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With the holiday season officially in the rear view, current hits are reclaiming their dominance on the Billboard Hot 100.

Adele’s “Easy On Me,” for example, rises one spot to #1 on this week’s edition of the all-genre chart. The smash, which has been a strong performer on the radio, sales, and streaming fronts, secures an eighth non-consecutive week at #1.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” rises four spots to #2 this week, while Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” and the “Encanto” hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” vault into the Top 5. The former rises four spots to #3, while the latter ascends forty-five places to #5. They bookend Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers,” which rises five spots to #4.

— Elsewhere in the Top 10: Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” vaults into the region with a thirteen-place ascent to #7, while Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” rises six places to a new high of #10.

